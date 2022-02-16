8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $697,482.19 and $55,967.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

