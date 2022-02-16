$854.52 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $854.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.00 million to $876.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $757.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

LECO opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

