$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $775.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.32 million and the lowest is $768.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.19.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

