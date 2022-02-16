$718.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $718.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.79 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $750.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,423. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.