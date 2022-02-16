70,760 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 354.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

