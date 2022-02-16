7,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

