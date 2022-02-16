6,809 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.