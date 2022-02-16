$638.98 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $638.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.35. 254,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

