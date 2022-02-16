$61.16 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $61.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the highest is $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $142.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,182. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $924.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

