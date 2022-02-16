$547.22 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce sales of $547.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $557.90 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,539. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $629,428 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

