5,348 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.