49,624 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.