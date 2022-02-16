495,201 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

