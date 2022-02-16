469,345 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 469,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,839,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

JXN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

