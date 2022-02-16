3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $35.71-36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.73 billion.3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.650 EPS.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,162. 3M has a 1-year low of $155.36 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

