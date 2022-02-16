39,840 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

