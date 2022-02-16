362,986 Shares in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 362,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

