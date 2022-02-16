35,241 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

LUMN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

