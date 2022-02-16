3,153 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 214.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 30.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.69 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

