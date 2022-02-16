$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

THO opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 527,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.