$294.60 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report sales of $294.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.50 million and the lowest is $290.90 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.