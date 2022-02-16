29,326 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,671,000 after buying an additional 375,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS ACES opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.
