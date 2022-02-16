24,444 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,795,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.