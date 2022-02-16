224 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

