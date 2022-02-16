$21.13 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $21.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 73,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,779. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

