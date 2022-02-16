2,068 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

