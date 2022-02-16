2,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,581. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

