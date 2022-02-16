$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $3.27. Assurant posted earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

