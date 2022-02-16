$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $462.54 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.72.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.