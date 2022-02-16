$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

