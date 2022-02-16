1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 2,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.68. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

