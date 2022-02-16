168,766 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $13,797,000.
Shares of GPRE opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.