168,766 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $13,797,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

