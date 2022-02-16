$154.34 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $154.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $687.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.96. 409,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

