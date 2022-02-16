152,619 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,619 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 114.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

