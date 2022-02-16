$11.56 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will announce sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 billion and the highest is $11.62 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American International Group.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

