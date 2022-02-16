1,000,514 Shares in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.78% of Novus Capital Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth about $14,406,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Novus Capital Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

