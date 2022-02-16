1,000,000 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 880,478 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 106,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 18,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

