$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UFP Industries by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

