$1.81 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.