$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.94. Trinseo posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $58.35 on Friday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

