$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $110.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.