$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $110.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.