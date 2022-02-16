$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.50. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

