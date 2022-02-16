$1.49 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.98. 5,297,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,686. The firm has a market cap of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

