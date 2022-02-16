$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $42.05 on Tuesday, reaching $889.50. 1,717,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. Shopify has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,371.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

