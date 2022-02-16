$1.23 EPS Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.19. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of City by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

