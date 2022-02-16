$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 968,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 8,008,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059,037. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

