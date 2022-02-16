$0.94 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.