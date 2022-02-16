$0.78 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 723,794 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

