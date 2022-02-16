$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of PFGC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 87,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
