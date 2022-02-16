$0.38 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 32,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. 3,349,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

